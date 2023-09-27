Left Menu

Soccer-Marseille appoint Italian Gattuso as coach

The former Italy midfielder previously managed his former club AC Milan and Napoli, leaving the current Serie A champions at the end of the 2020-21 season. Marseille are eighth in Ligue 1 after two wins, three draws and a 4-0 loss to Paris St Germain. They failed to qualify for the Champions League this season.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 23:52 IST
Soccer-Marseille appoint Italian Gattuso as coach
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Olympique de Marseille have named Italian Gennaro Gattuso as coach following the departure of Marcelino, the French Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday. The 45-year-old Gattuso takes over after Spaniard Marcelino left the club amid a feud with the Marseille supporters.

Gattuso left Valencia in January, seven months after his appointment with the LaLiga side just above the relegation zone. The former Italy midfielder previously managed his former club AC Milan and Napoli, leaving the current Serie A champions at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Marseille are eighth in Ligue 1 after two wins, three draws and a 4-0 loss to Paris St Germain. They failed to qualify for the Champions League this season. They face AS Monaco on Saturday before hosting Brighton & Hove Albion in the Europa League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023