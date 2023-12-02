Soccer-Hosts Germany to face Scotland in Euro 2024 opening match

Hosts Germany will face Scotland in the opening match of Euro 2024 in Munich following the draw on Saturday, while defending Champions Italy have been drawn in the same group as Spain.

The Germans, three-times winners, will kick off the one-month tournament in Munich on June 14, with the final on July 14 in Berlin's Olympic stadium. The draw was held at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, one of the 10 host cities of the tournament.

Germany will also face Hungary and Switzerland in Group A. Italy face a tough task in defending their title, drawn in Group B where they will face Spain, Croatia and Albania.

France and the Netherlands will face each other again after coming through the qualifying campaign in the same group, drawn in Group D alongside Austria and the winner of playoff A. England, beaten finalists in Euro 2020, are in Group C alongside Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia.

Group E sees Belgium take on Romania, Slovakia and the winners of playoff B, while Group F features Portugal, Turkey, Czech Republic and the playoff C winners. The hosts qualified automatically and 20 teams advanced through the European qualifiers. Three teams are still unknown and will come through the playoffs in March.

The top two in each of the six Euro 2024 groups proceed to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)