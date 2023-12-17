Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Baseball-Ohtani says Dodgers passion for winning led to signing, salary deferral

Shohei Ohtani said the Dodgers' thirst for World Series glory was ultimately what led the Japanese superstar to sign a record contract with the team and take a stunning salary deferral. In front of a packed press conference at Dodger Stadium, Ohtani said he wanted to build his legacy in the game after signing a 10-year, $700 million contract that includes deferring 97% of that money for a decade.

NHL roundup: Bruins top Islanders in shootout

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist in regulation, then registered the decisive tally in a shootout as the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night in Elmont, N.Y. Morgan Geekie and James van Riemsdyk also recorded a goal and an assist apiece for the Bruins, who never led until Pastrnak's shootout goal for their fifth win in seven games (5-1-1).

NBA-Hall of Famer Abdul-Jabbar to have surgery after breaking hip

Former Los Angeles Lakers centre and NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will undergo surgery on Saturday after breaking his hip following a fall at a concert. The 76-year-old, who won six championships and has a record six MVP titles, was the NBA's all-time leading scorer until Lebron James surpassed his record in February.

Golf-Oosthuizen takes one shot lead into final round of Mauritius Open

South African Louis Oosthuizen used his intimate knowledge of the course at La Reserve Golf Club to open a one-shot lead after Saturday's third round of the Mauritius Open as he looks for back-to-back wins on the DP World Tour. Oosthuizen, who helped design the new course, sunk three eagles as he blazed his way around in 65 for a three round, 14-under-par total of 202, to lead compatriot Jacques de Villiers.

'A lot of mediocrity': Tom Brady criticizes level of NFL play

From coaching to development of young players to schemes, Tom Brady did not hold back on what he thinks of the quality of today's NFL. "I think there's a lot of mediocrity in today's NFL. I don't see the excellence that I saw in the past," Brady said on the "The Stephen A. Smith Show" Monday.

Tennis-Halep says career could be over if appeal against four-year doping ban fails

Simona Halep is unsure if she will play again if the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) does not uphold her appeal against a four-year doping suspension, the Romanian former world number one has said. In September, the 32-year-old former Wimbledon and French Open champion was banned by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) for four years for two separate anti-doping rule violations.

Motor racing-Former F1 champion Button to race in World Endurance Championship

Former Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button will drive a Jota Porsche 963 in the World Endurance Championship next year. Button, 43, is set to race in the world's top hypercar category, which includes the famous Le Mans 24 Hours race.

Golf-Khongwatmai takes one-shot lead into final round of Saudi Open

Thailand's Phachara Khongwatmai will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Saudi Open at the Riyadh Golf Club, after carding a 67 on Saturday that left him on 12 under-par. Khongwatmai began his third round level with compatriot Denwit Boriboonsub and Australia's Todd Sinnott.

NBA roundup: De'Aaron Fox's 41 points push Kings past Thunder

De'Aaron Fox poured in 41 points, Malik Monk and Keon Ellis combined for 35 off the bench and the host Sacramento Kings overcame a 43-point performance by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for a 128-123 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. In the opener of a six-game homestand, Domantas Sabonis recorded an 18-point, 16-rebound double-double against his former team, helping the Kings beat the Thunder for the second straight time this season.

