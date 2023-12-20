Left Menu

Italian shot putter Ponzio banned for 18 months in doping case, will miss Paris Olympics

PTI | Milan | Updated: 20-12-2023 10:03 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 09:32 IST
Italian shot putter Ponzio banned for 18 months in doping case, will miss Paris Olympics
Nick Ponzio Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

American-born Italian shot putter Nick Ponzio was banned for 18 months by the Italian Anti-Doping Agency for drug-testing violations, ruling him out of next year's Paris Olympics.

Ponzio reached a plea deal with doping authorities after he was unable to be found for surprise tests on three occasions.

According to Italian media reports on Tuesday, Ponzio said it was not his fault and that there was a glitch with the app on his phone that meant he did not receive the notifications.

Ponzio's ban runs until August 27 as it started last February. The Olympics take place from July 26 to August 11.

Ponzio, who was born in San Diego but qualified for Italy because his great-grandfather was Italian, competed at the Tokyo Olympics but didn't get past the qualifying round.

He finished fourth at last year's European Championships.

The 28-year-old Ponzio is the second Italian athlete to be suspended in less than a week after steeplechase runner Ahmed Abdelwahed was given a maximum four-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit on Thursday.

Italy's athletics team had a breakout performance in Tokyo, winning five gold medals including a surprise victory for Marcell Jacobs in the 100 meters. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
Indian equity market excelled despite other emerging economies struggling: S African Fund manager

Indian equity market excelled despite other emerging economies struggling: S...

 South Africa
3
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
4
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023