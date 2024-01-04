Cricket-De Silva replaces Karunaratne as Sri Lanka test captain
All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva will take over from Dimuth Karunaratne as captain of Sri Lanka's test side, the country's cricket board (SLC) said on Thursday. Karunaratne skippered Sri Lanka in 30 tests over four years, winning 12, losing 12 and drawing six. Spin-bowling all-rounder de Silva, who has played 51 tests, will begin his tenure with a one-off test against Afghanistan next month.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva will take over from Dimuth Karunaratne as captain of Sri Lanka's test side, the country's cricket board (SLC) said on Thursday. Karunaratne skippered Sri Lanka in 30 tests over four years, winning 12, losing 12 and drawing six.
Spin-bowling all-rounder de Silva, who has played 51 tests, will begin his tenure with a one-off test against Afghanistan next month. The change comes after SLC replaced Dasun Sanaka as white-ball captain on Sunday, putting Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga in charge of the one-day and T20 squads respectively.
Sri Lanka finished ninth of 10 teams at the 50-overs World Cup in India late last year, which prompted SLC to install a new selection committee led by former opener Upul Tharanga.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India, EU discuss avenues for strategic security, defence cooperation
Indian stock indices touch fresh summits; firm growth outlook, foreign investments buoyed
Diversity India's strength. BJP methodically weakened spirit of this unity: Sonia Gandhi at Cong Parliamentary Party meet.
Some Muslims around major India temple fearful ahead of opening
Lok Sabha polls in few months. Have our tasks cut out both as party and as INDIA group member: Sonia Gandhi at Cong Parliamentary Party meet.