Tennis-Defending champion Rybakina pulls out of Indian Wells
Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2024 05:27 IST | Created: 09-03-2024 05:27 IST
Defending champion Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from Indian Wells ahead of her first match with a gastrointestinal illness, tournament organisers said on Friday.
The 24-year-old Kazakhstan player won Wimbledon in 2022 and is currently ranked world number four.
