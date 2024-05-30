Olympiakos Triumphs in Europa Conference League with Late Winner
Olympiakos clinched their first major European trophy by defeating Fiorentina 1-0 in the Europa Conference League final, thanks to a late goal from Ayoub El Kaabi. Despite a match filled with intensity, it was El Kaabi's 116th-minute winner that sealed the victory after a nerve-wracking VAR check.
- Country:
- Greece
Olympiakos beat Fiorentina 1-0 after extra time in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday to win the club's first major European trophy, thanks to a late winner from Ayoub El Kaabi. In a match that was high on intensity and physicality but low on quality in front of goal, neither side could find the net in the regulation 90 minutes before El Kaabi netted the winner in the 116th minute.
With the game seemingly headed to a penalty shootout, El Kaabi got in front of his marker to bundle in Santiago Hezze's cross but the players and fans had a long, nervous wait for VAR to check for offside before the goal was awarded. The result marked a second consecutive defeat in the Europa Conference League final for Fiorentina, who had reached this season's summit clash without losing a single game.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Olympiakos
- Europa Conference League
- Ayoub El Kaabi
- Fiorentina
- final
- trophy
- match
- goal
- extra time
- VAR
ALSO READ
FIFA Considers Globalizing League Soccer Matches
Mbappé to Miss Nice Match Due to Hamstring Discomfort
Soccer-Chelsea maintain hope of final WSL title under Hayes with win at Spurs
Soccer-Chelsea on course for final WSL title under Hayes with win at Spurs
Manipur wins Sr Women's NFC for Rajmata Jijabai Trophy for record 22nd time