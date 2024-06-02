Left Menu

Papua New Guinea Battles Hard Against West Indies in T20 World Cup

In a gripping T20 World Cup match, Papua New Guinea scored 136 for 8 against the West Indies. Sese Bau led with 50 runs, while wicketkeeper Kiplin Doriga remained not out with 25. Notable bowlers for the West Indies were Andre Russell and Alzarri Joseph, both taking two wickets each.

PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 02-06-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 21:38 IST
Papua New Guinea Battles Hard Against West Indies in T20 World Cup
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Guyana

In a gripping T20 World Cup match, Papua New Guinea was sent in to bat, posting a total of 136 for 8 against the West Indies on Sunday. Sese Bau was the standout performer for PNG, scoring 50 off 43 balls.

Wicketkeeper Kiplin Doriga bolstered the team's efforts, remaining not out with 25 runs. On the bowling front, the West Indies showcased strong performances with Andre Russell delivering a stellar 2/19 and Alzarri Joseph chipping in with 2/34.

The match added another exciting chapter to this year's T20 World Cup, highlighting the competitive spirit and talent among the participating teams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024