Papua New Guinea Battles Hard Against West Indies in T20 World Cup

In a gripping T20 World Cup match, Papua New Guinea was sent in to bat, posting a total of 136 for 8 against the West Indies on Sunday. Sese Bau was the standout performer for PNG, scoring 50 off 43 balls.

Wicketkeeper Kiplin Doriga bolstered the team's efforts, remaining not out with 25 runs. On the bowling front, the West Indies showcased strong performances with Andre Russell delivering a stellar 2/19 and Alzarri Joseph chipping in with 2/34.

The match added another exciting chapter to this year's T20 World Cup, highlighting the competitive spirit and talent among the participating teams.

