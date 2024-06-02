Swiatek and Gauff Dominate French Open amid Controversial Scheduling

Defending champion Iga Swiatek swiftly advanced to the French Open quarterfinals, demolishing Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0 in just 40 minutes. Shortly after, U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff triumphed over Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-2 in 60 minutes. The rapid victories showcased both players' dominance amid scheduling controversies.

Swiatek expressed concerns about late match finishes, saying they are unhealthy for players. 'It usually takes us about four hours to chill and do recovery after a late match,' she said. Gauff echoed her sentiment, adding that the health and safety of players should be prioritized despite the complex nature of scheduling.

Other players like Anastasia Potapova attributed their poor performances to the constant rain delays and erratic schedules, which disrupted their preparation and rest. Swiatek remains on track for her third consecutive French Open title, with more intense matches on the horizon.

