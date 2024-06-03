Kylian Mbappé Set for Real Madrid Move, Confirms During Macron Visit

In a much-anticipated move, star striker Kylian Mbappé confirmed his transfer to Real Madrid on Monday, during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron, who was visiting the French national team's Clairefontaine training camp, inquired about Mbappé's future. When asked if an announcement would be made, Mbappé nodded affirmatively.

Mbappé has officially announced his departure from Paris Saint-Germain and is set to join the Spanish giants, heralding a significant shift in European football dynamics.

