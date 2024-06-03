Left Menu

Kylian Mbappé Set for Real Madrid Move, Confirms During Macron Visit

Star striker Kylian Mbappé confirmed his expected transfer to Real Madrid during a visit by President Emmanuel Macron at the French national team's training camp. Mbappé, who recently announced his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, is set to join the record Champions League winners.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 03-06-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 23:02 IST
  • Country:
  • France

In a much-anticipated move, star striker Kylian Mbappé confirmed his transfer to Real Madrid on Monday, during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron, who was visiting the French national team's Clairefontaine training camp, inquired about Mbappé's future. When asked if an announcement would be made, Mbappé nodded affirmatively.

Mbappé has officially announced his departure from Paris Saint-Germain and is set to join the Spanish giants, heralding a significant shift in European football dynamics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

