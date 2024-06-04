Left Menu

Kylian Mbappé Becomes Real Madrid's Latest Sensation

Kylian Mbappé has joined Real Madrid on a five-year deal, marking the end of years of transfer speculation. The World Cup-winning forward leaves Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent, joining a club that recently won its 15th European Cup. Mbappé expressed his excitement and pride in the move.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 04-06-2024 00:01 IST
Kylian Mbappé has finally sealed his move to Real Madrid, the Spanish club announced on Monday, bringing an end to years of speculation and courtship. The French star signed a five-season deal with the club known for being the most successful in soccer history.

In an ecstatic message on social media, Mbappé expressed, 'A dream come true. So happy and proud to join the club of my dream. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can't wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. ¡Hala Madrid!' The post featured a photograph of a young Mbappé in a Real Madrid jacket.

The 25-year-old forward, a World Cup winner with France, joins a Real Madrid squad brimming with talent, fresh off its record-extending 15th European Cup triumph. His signing comes after years of efforts by Madrid's president, Florentino Pérez, to secure one of football's brightest talents.

