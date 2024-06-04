Rahul Dravid Confirms Final Coaching Stint with T20 World Cup

On Monday, Rahul Dravid confirmed that the T20 World Cup will mark his final stint as head coach of the Indian cricket team. Having taken on the role in November 2021, he has decided not to reapply after the BCCI's call for new applications last month.

Speaking ahead of India's World Cup opener against Ireland, Dravid expressed his enjoyment and fulfillment in coaching the team. He said, "Every tournament is important. Every game that I've coached for India has been very important for me." He added that the upcoming World Cup holds no more significance than any other tournament he has coached.

Dravid also discussed the team's options for the opening pair and the challenges of adapting to varying pitch conditions. He emphasized the need for adaptability and maintaining consistency throughout the tournament.

