Germany Dominates but Draws Against Ukraine in Euro 2024 Warm-up

Euro 2024 hosts Germany missed scores of chances and dominated for much of the game against Ukraine on Monday but did not get past a 0-0 in their penultimate warm-up game before the tournament start in 11 days. Germany, without Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund players in the lineup following Saturday's Champions League final, but with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the stands, started at a fast pace and with high pressing.

Ilkay Gundogan should have put them in the lead in the 16th minute when Pascal Gross sent a cross to the far post for a header but the unmarked Germany captain failed to connect properly. The Ukrainians, who qualified for the Euros following a playoff win over Iceland, left possession to their opponents and instead tried to counter-attack using Mykhailo Mudryk's speed.

The Germans, who play their final warm-up game against Greece in four days, came close again early in the second half but Kai Havertz's glancing header sailed wide in the 53rd. Substitute Maximilian Beier came even closer with his first touch, hitting the crossbar from a tight angle and then forcing a save from goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

Trubin also denied Chris Fuehrich from the edge of the box a little later. Germany open the tournament with their Group A match against Scotland on June 14. They also play Hungary and Switzerland in their group.

Ukraine will start their tournament on June 17 against Romania in Group E and will also take on Slovakia and Belgium.

