Bruno Fernandes Shines as Portugal Triumphs Over Finland

Bruno Fernandes came off the bench to score twice, helping Portugal defeat Finland 4-2 in a Euro 2024 preparation match in Lisbon. Ruben Dias opened the scoring, Diogo Jota extended it, and Fernandes secured the win. Finland's Teemu Pukki scored twice to narrow the gap but couldn't turn the tide.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2024 02:38 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 02:38 IST
Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes came off the bench to score twice and help Portugal kick off their Euro 2024 preparation with a 4-2 win over non-qualifiers Finland on Tuesday in Lisbon. Portugal were without captain Cristiano Ronaldo who is resting before reporting for duty on Friday ahead of his sixth European Championship, so manager Roberto Martinez fielded a highly changed squad who dominated from the start.

Defender Ruben Dias gave the hosts the lead with a stooping header from a corner in the 17th minute and Diogo Jota extended their lead from the spot after Francisco Conceicao was fouled inside the area in stoppage time before the break. Fernandes, who was one of five substitutions at halftime, netted Portugal's third with a fine curling shot into the upper corner from the edge of the box in the 55th minute.

Finland substitute Teemu Pukki took advantage of a complacent Portugal defence to score twice within five minutes to bring his side back into the game. However, Fernandes took charge and secured the win with a close-range strike in the 84th minute.

Portugal face Croatia on Saturday and Ireland next week in which will be their final warm-up games before they start their Euros campaign on June 18 against Czech Republic in Group F. They will also take on Turkey and Georgia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

