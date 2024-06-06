Concerns Mount Over Poor Quality Drop-In Pitches for T20 World Cup in New York
Former BCCI chief curator Daljit Singh has raised concerns about the poor quality of drop-in pitches being used for T20 World Cup games in New York. The issues of uneven bounce and cracks have led to player safety concerns, particularly during India's matches, including the high-profile clash against Pakistan.
In a growing concern for the T20 World Cup, former BCCI chief curator Daljit Singh expressed his shock over the poor quality of drop-in pitches in New York. Singh highlighted that the pitches, including those featuring India, exhibit uneven bounce and cracks, raising serious safety issues for players.
India's skipper Rohit Sharma had to leave the field after a delivery from Josh Little unexpectedly rose from a length and struck him, underscoring the dangerous conditions. Singh criticized the installation process, emphasizing that drop-in pitches require thorough preparation, including varied rolling, to ensure proper density and consistency.
The ICC had imported ten drop-in pitches from Australia for the event, but Singh argued they should have been installed months earlier to allow for proper maturation. The makeshift facility in New York, started in January, faced timing challenges due to harsh winter conditions. As India prepares for a crucial game against Pakistan, Singh remains skeptical about the pitch's readiness, amplifying concerns ahead of the tournament.
