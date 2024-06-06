WHL Launches 'Future Handball Champions Program' in India

The Women's Handball League (WHL) has announced the launch of its 'Future Handball Champions Program,' commencing in January 2025. This initiative aims to identify and cultivate young female handball talent across India.

In a strategic move to support this development, WHL has partnered with Nivia Sports, a prominent Indian sports equipment manufacturer. The collaboration will see Nivia Sports supplying official balls, equipment, and kits to all participants, including players and officials involved in the program.

Currently, ranked fifth in Asia, India boasts 10,000 registered handball players and approximately 30,000 active participants in the sport. The league's inaugural season will feature six franchise teams, showcasing top-tier talent from India and beyond, including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Africa. The event is sanctioned by the South Asian Handball Federation and enjoys the backing of the Asian Handball Federation.

