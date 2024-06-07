Uttarakhand Trek Tragedy: Survivors Recount Harrowing Ordeal

Shocked, shattered, and depressed, survivors of the trekking tragedy in Uttarakhand endured nearly 36 hours amidst the bodies of their nine companions. S Srivatsa, Secretary of Karnataka Mountaineering Association, detailed the distressing scene at a Dehradun hospital to PTI reporters.

"When speaking to them, trekkers recalled heavy winds causing their gear to fly away, reducing visibility to zero. They sought refuge beside a large boulder. Yet, due to exhaustion, hypothermia, and insufficient oxygen, four of them collapsed initially, with five others succumbing later," he recounted.

Hampered by the blizzard's force, they were unable to eat the food they carried. Eventually, additional tents, sleeping bags, and hot water from lower camps aided the surviving members. Among those lost was 71-year-old Asha Sudhakar, a seasoned trekker. Svivatsa affirmed the tragedy was due to unforeseen severe weather and not a lack of preparation.

