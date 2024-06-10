Historic Convictions Set Precedent in Spanish Football Racism

In a landmark decision for Spanish football, three Valencia fans have been sentenced to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to racially insulting Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior. These are the first convictions for racism-related incidents in professional Spanish soccer.

Besides the prison sentences, the fans are banned from entering any soccer stadiums for two years. They will also be required to cover all the court costs associated with their case. The trio were apprehended following a La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia at Mestalla Stadium in May 2023, an event that briefly halted when Vinícius was subjected to racial abuse. Prior to these legal actions, Valencia had already barred the individuals from entering Mestalla.

