Historic T20 Showdown: India Deaf Cricket Team to Face England

The Indian Deaf cricket team is set to face England in a historic seven-match bilateral T20 series starting June 18. The series, taking place at various locations including Derby, Northamptonshire, and Warwickshire, highlights the significance of inclusivity in sports.

Updated: 11-06-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 18:40 IST
The Indian Deaf cricket team will face England in a groundbreaking bilateral T20 series starting on June 18. This marks the first occurrence for such an event.

The seven-match series will kick off at The County Ground, Derby, and subsequently move through Northamptonshire, Warwickshire, and Leicestershire, culminating in the final game on June 27.

Rajesh Aggrawal, IAS, Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, expressed his excitement: ''I am thrilled to support the Indian Deaf cricket team as they embark on their first-ever Bilateral T20 Deaf Series against England. This landmark event not only showcases the exceptional talent of our athletes but also highlights the importance of inclusivity in sports.'' The 15-man squad, captained by Virender Singh, is undergoing training until June 14 and will depart for England on June 15.

The series is being organised by the Disability Committee of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the sport's governing body in the country.

