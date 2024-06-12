Left Menu

India Dominates USA to Enter Super Eight in T20 World Cup

Arshdeep Singh and Suryakumar Yadav led India to a seven-wicket victory over the USA, propelling the team into the Super Eight of the T20 World Cup. Arshdeep took four wickets while Suryakumar scored an unbeaten 50. India successfully chased down the USA's total of 110/8 in 18.2 overs.

India Dominates USA to Enter Super Eight in T20 World Cup
Arshdeep Singh and Suryakumar Yadav starred as India clinched a seven-wicket win over the USA to advance to the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Suryakumar delivered an unbeaten 50 off 49 balls, complementing Arshdeep's exceptional four-wicket haul that restricted the USA to 110/8. Shivam Dube contributed with a steady 31 off 35 balls, guiding India to 111/3 in 18.2 overs.

Earlier, USA's Nitish Kumar and former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson provided some resistance, scoring 27 and 15 respectively. For India, Arshdeep Singh (4/9) and Hardik Pandya (2/14) were standout performers, collectively picking up six wickets.

Brief scores: USA: 110/8 in 20 overs (Steven Taylor 24, Nitish Kumar 27, Corey Anderson 15; Arshdeep Singh 4/9, Hardik Pandya 2/14) lost to India: 111/3 in 18.2 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 50 not out, Shivam Dube 31 not out; Saurabh Netravalkar 2/18) by 7 wickets.

