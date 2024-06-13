Bangladesh Clinches Victory Over Netherlands in Thrilling T20 World Cup Match

In an electrifying T20 World Cup encounter on Thursday, Bangladesh secured a noteworthy victory against the Netherlands, posting a total of 159 for 5 in 20 overs. Tanzid Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan delivered standout performances with the bat, scoring 35 and 64 not out, respectively.

Despite the Netherlands' commendable bowling attack, spearheaded by Aryan Dutt who took two crucial wickets and Paul van Meekeren claiming two victims as well, Bangladesh prevailed through strategic gameplay and resilience.

This clash emphasized both teams' strong tactical approaches and sportsmanship, contributing to an exhilarating display of international cricket action.

