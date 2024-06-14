Afghanistan's Triumph: A Historic Super Eight Entry in T20 World Cup

Afghanistan secured a historic entry into the Super Eight in the T20 World Cup by defeating Papua New Guinea by seven wickets. The result came courtesy of brilliant performances by left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi and his pace partner Naveen-ul-Haq, who dismantled PNG's innings.

Gulbadin Naib led Afghanistan's charge in chasing the modest target of 96, overcoming early jitters to ensure the historic win. His unbeaten 49 from 36 balls stood out as the tournament co-hosts also confirmed their place in the Super Eight.

Reflecting on this milestone, skipper Rashid Khan expressed his pride in the team's ability to adapt quickly to conditions, which has been crucial in their unbeaten run so far.

