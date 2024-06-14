"Proud to be American...": USA's Steven ahead of T20 WC match against Ireland at Florida

Ahead of his side's ICC T20 World Cup game against Ireland, USA batter Steven Taylor expressed happiness at playing his first-ever World Cup game in his hometown of Florida. USA will take on Ireland in their ICC T20 World Cup game in Florida on Friday. The USA is in the second place in the points table with two wins, a loss and four points. Ireland is at the bottom place in the points table with two losses. If the USA wins this game or it is washed out due to rain, it will be a historic Super Eight qualification for them and Pakistan will be eliminated.

In the pre-match press conference, Steven said, "It is going to be a serious feeling. I'm proud to be American, playing in my hometown, a World Cup. I always think about playing in a World Cup, I have never done it, playing in the US. So, playing in the US, now actually in my hometown, is a great feeling." On his team's fine run in the tournament so far, Steven said that the camaraderie in the dressing room is beautiful.

"Everyone is happy for each other. The team is doing great. So, and all the fans that is watching us and rooting for us. It is just another great feeling to have," he added. On the possibility of rain during the game, Steven said that the stadium has a nice drainage.

"So, we always hope that once the next day does not rain, there will always be cricket in the forecast, but we cannot stop the weather. So, whatever happens, we just have to work with it," he added. On his father's support to his cricketing career, Steven said that his father and his support means a lot to him.

"He means a lot to me. I mean, like growing up as a kid, watching my dad put on his white clothes on a Sunday morning and going to cricket. I was asking him, where are you going? Where are you going? One day I just followed him and I just fell in love with the game. And up to this day, I have been playing cricket all my life. He is working as well as an official for ICC. My family, my mom, dad, brother, so cousins will be there as well. So, I will be hoping to give them a good show," he added. Speaking about the growth in popularity of cricket after the USA's win over Pakistan in this tournament, Steven said that it will take time for the sport to grow.

"Well, it is similar to soccer. Like when it just came to America, it is like, it takes time to grow. So, over the years of time, America started growing to soccer and things like that. So, I think the more the USA, the national team does good, the more it will be out there as well for the team and more people can see and like the game as well. There are a couple of Americans born and raised, Irish playing in like in New Jersey and I think it is DC area," he concluded. Squads:

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume, Ross Adair United States Squad: Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Aaron Jones(c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Milind Kumar. (ANI)

