Amol Muzumdar Eyes World Cup Glory for Indian Women’s Cricket Team

Indian women's cricket team head coach Amol Muzumdar is focusing on game-time and continuity in an all-format home series against South Africa. This is part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. Muzumdar emphasizes the importance of fielding and fitness, aiming for a series win and continuous improvement.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-06-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:15 IST
Indian women's cricket team head coach Amol Muzumdar emphasized the significance of game-time and continuity in their upcoming all-format home series against South Africa, starting with the first ODI on Sunday. This series is crucial ahead of the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh this October.

Muzumdar highlighted the importance of sustaining momentum through continuous matches. 'The continuity is very important ahead of the World Cup. We are playing the ODI first, followed by a Test, and then the T20s,' he explained in a press briefing on Friday.

The coach stressed the groundwork laid during their recent 5-0 T20I series win in Bangladesh. 'We had fantastic preparations and are ready for the series against South Africa, which has always been competitive. Our goal is to win the series while focusing on fielding and fitness,' said Muzumdar.

