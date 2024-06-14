Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Impressive Comeback: Batting Masterclass and Glovework Magic

Rishabh Pant's return to form post-injury has thrilled fans, showcasing his batting prowess and exceptional wicketkeeping. The Indian team’s fielding coach, T Dilip, lauded his lateral movement post-surgery and strategic net practices. Pant's performance in the T20 World Cup, including crucial scores at No. 3, has been pivotal.

PTI | Lauderhill | Updated: 14-06-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 23:14 IST
Rishabh Pant
  • Country:
  • United States

Rishabh Pant's return to competitive cricket has enthralled fans, highlighting his dual prowess in batting and wicketkeeping. His agility behind the stumps post-major knee surgery took Indian team's fielding coach, T Dilip, by surprise.

After recovering from a car accident in December 2022, Pant made a remarkable comeback in the last IPL, emerging as a key player in the T20 World Cup with influential knocks at the No. 3 position.

Coach T Dilip emphasized Pant's lateral mobility post-surgery and his consistent net practices, which contributed to his adept on-field strategies, thereby reinforcing his critical role in the team's success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

