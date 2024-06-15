Southampton Reunites with Adam Lallana: A Second Spell Begins
Southampton have signed former England midfielder Adam Lallana on a one-year contract. Lallana, who played for Southampton from 2006-14, rejoins after stints with Liverpool and Brighton. The 36-year-old is thrilled to return and aims to contribute significantly to the club's success in the Premier League.
Southampton have signed former England midfielder Adam Lallana on a one-year contract, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Friday. Lallana joined Southampton for a second spell after playing for the club from 2006-14.
He moved to Liverpool, winning the Champions League in 2018-19 and the Premier League in 2019-20, before signing for Brighton & Hove Albion. "I'm extremely happy to come back to where it all started," Lallana said. "Although it sounds like a bit of a fairytale, in my head there's still a job to do and I'm really confident I've still got a lot to give to this football club."
The 36-year-old represented England on 34 occasions between 2013-2018, scoring three goals. Southampton won promotion back to the Premier League by beating Leeds United 1-0 in the Championship playoff final in May.
