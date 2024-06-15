Left Menu

UEFA EURO 2024: Who Will Triumph on Football's Grandest Stage?

The anticipation for UEFA EURO 2024 is at an all-time high as teams announce their 26-player squads. Giants like Germany and France aim to dominate, while young teams like England and Spain seek to make a statement. Watch all the action on Sony LIV with enhanced viewing features.

Updated: 15-06-2024 10:52 IST
The stage is set, the spotlights are primed, and the anticipation is electric – UEFA EURO 2024 has officially arrived. With squad announcements rolling in, whispers are turning into roars as football aficionados worldwide size up the contenders vying for glory on Europe's grandest stage.

This year, UEFA has upped the ante by allowing teams to bring 26 players instead of the usual 23. Established giants like Germany and France are looking to reclaim their dominance, while young squads from England and Spain have a point to prove. Additionally, dark horses are ready to spring a surprise, adding to the excitement of Euro 2024.

Catch all the thrilling action on Sony LIV, which offers features like multiple camera angles, a dedicated Star Cam, an extensive live match center, and multilingual commentary. With these squads assembled, the potential for greatness is palpable. Don your team colors and join Sony LIV on this epic football journey.

