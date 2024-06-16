West Indies Cricket's Future Hinges on India’s Leadership, Says CWI CEO

Test cricket's survival and prosperity in smaller regions like the West Indies depend significantly on India's leadership, asserts Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave. Grave commended the BCCI's dedication to Test cricket amid a busy calendar; however, he stressed the need for increased ICC efforts to protect the red-ball game outside cricket's big three—India, England, and Australia.

Currently preoccupied with co-hosting the T20 World Cup, Grave discussed the game's future and the significant role of BCCI. 'India holds a pivotal leadership role now,' Grave stated, underscoring India's paramount influence and resources. 'Their unwavering commitment to all formats, especially Test cricket, strengthens the game's global foundation,' he added.

With the ICC reliant on member consensus, BCCI's stance is crucial. Grave highlighted their influential support, particularly in reintegrating cricket into the Olympics, which significantly aids associate nations in securing funding. He also advocates ICC centralization of travel costs within the World Test Championship to alleviate financial burdens on smaller cricket boards like the West Indies.

The T20 World Cup, co-hosted by CWI, stands to economically boost the region with an estimated USD 300 million. Post-pandemic tours from India and England have already improved CWI's financial health, and Grave believes world events' joint hosting can foster more equitable revenue distribution and infrastructure development. Despite the economic upswing, Grave doesn't foresee BCCI releasing Indian male players for overseas leagues, although the participation of Indian women cricketers in CPL marks progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)