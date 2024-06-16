France Soccer Stars Urged to Avoid Political Questions Ahead of Euro 2024
With France in a fervent political moment, the national soccer federation urged the media to avoid asking its players in Germany about French elections during press conferences. The request comes as Kylian Mbappé and other players prepare for the European Championship, amid tense political currents back home.
As France navigates a fervent political moment, the national soccer federation has called on the media to steer clear of asking players in Germany about domestic elections. This plea was issued ahead of an anticipated press conference with soccer star Kylian Mbappé on Sunday.
The statement, released late Saturday, comes before coach Didier Deschamps and a key player—presumably captain Mbappé—face the media on the eve of Les Bleus' opening game in the European Championship.
Amidst President Emmanuel Macron's call for two rounds of national assembly elections, the federation seeks neutrality. Philippe Diallo, president of the federation and UEFA executive committee member, emphasized the importance of respecting the team's focus on their Euro 2024 campaign.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- soccer
- Mbappé
- politics
- elections
- European Championship
- Macron
- media
- neutrality
- UEFA
ALSO READ
Kevin De Bruyne: Belgium's Midfield Maestro Eyes European Championship Glory
BJP Emerges Victorious in Lok Sabha Elections with 240 Seats
World Leaders Laud Modi's Historic Win in Indian Elections
Lok Sabha Elections: Sonakshi Sinha celebrates father Shatrughan Sinha's win from Asansol
Naveen Patnaik resigns as Odisha chief minister after his BJD loses assembly elections: Raj Bhavan sources.