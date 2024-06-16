France Soccer Stars Urged to Avoid Political Questions Ahead of Euro 2024

As France navigates a fervent political moment, the national soccer federation has called on the media to steer clear of asking players in Germany about domestic elections. This plea was issued ahead of an anticipated press conference with soccer star Kylian Mbappé on Sunday.

The statement, released late Saturday, comes before coach Didier Deschamps and a key player—presumably captain Mbappé—face the media on the eve of Les Bleus' opening game in the European Championship.

Amidst President Emmanuel Macron's call for two rounds of national assembly elections, the federation seeks neutrality. Philippe Diallo, president of the federation and UEFA executive committee member, emphasized the importance of respecting the team's focus on their Euro 2024 campaign.

