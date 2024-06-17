Left Menu

DeChambeau and McIlroy Set for Thrilling U.S. Open Showdown

Bryson DeChambeau holds a slim lead over Rory McIlroy as they enter the final round of the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort. McIlroy, aiming to end a decade-long major title drought, is in hot pursuit. Other top contenders like Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka struggle to stay in contention.

(Updates midway final round) June 16 (Reuters) -

Bryson DeChambeau was clinging to a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy as two of golf's most compelling figures set up a mouth-watering back nine U.S. Open showdown at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina on Sunday. DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open winner, started the day three clear of the chasing pack that included McIlroy but made the turn with his advantage slashed to one over the hard charging Northern Irishman with world number nine Patrick Cantlay lurking two back.

McIlroy, bidding to end a decade long major drought, was on the move right out of the gate. He drained a 21-footer for a birdie at the first. The world number three found himself just one behind when DeChambeau bogeyed the fourth, only to give it right back when he dropped a shot at the fifth after a flubbed wedge ended up in the greenside bunker.

But heading into the turn, McIlroy would roll in 15-footer for his second birdie at the ninth to set the stage for dramatic finish. Second round leader Ludvig Aberg, runner-up at the Masters in his major debut and playing in his first U.S. Open, started the day five off the pace but the young Swede quickly fell out of contention with a triple bogey seven at the second to slip further back.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, the red hot favourite coming into Pinehurst, closed with a two-over 72 that did not include a single birdie to cap a frustrating week. Winner of five of his previous eight starts, Scheffler was left baffled by the tricky Pinehurst No. 2 and was unable to break par in any of four rounds. He finished on eight-over 288 guaranteeing him his worst result of the season.

"It was a long week," said Scheffler, who had two rounds without a birdie. "Obviously didn't play my best, a bit frustrating to end. "I couldn't hole anything. I could not see the break on these greens.

"The greens this week kind of had my number." Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka also had a disappointing week, signing off with 70 to finish well back on six-over 286.

