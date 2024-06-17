Netherlands' Sybrand Engelbrecht retires from international cricket

Netherlands batter Sybrand Engelbrecht announced his retirement from international cricket following his side's ICC T20 World Cup exit after a loss to Sri Lanka in their Group D game at Saint Lucia on Monday. Sybrands made his debut for Netherlands in 2023 and represented them in 12 ODIs and T20Is each. The 35-year-old scored just 11 runs and made a fine save at the boundary to mark his final international game, as per ESPNCricinfo.

The effort was characteristic of this player known to be a brilliant fielder, shooting into the limelight with a flying, two-handed grab at backward point while representing South Africa against Papua New Guinea in the 2008 ICC U-19 World Cup. Not able to represent Proteas in international cricket, Sybrand retired from cricket in 2016 to focus on financial and project management-related commitments. He finally turned to the Orange Jersey of the Netherlands in 2023 and made his debut in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. He played eight of his 12 ODIs and four of his 12 T20Is in World Cup.

Sybrand finishes his international career with 385 ODI runs at an average of 35.00, with two half-centuries and best score of 70. In T20Is, he has made 280 runs at an average of 31.11 and a strike rate of 132.70, with a half-century and best score of 75. The batter top-scored for Netherlands in both ODI and T20 WC, scoring 300 runs in eight matches during the 50-over competition back last year at an average of 37.50, with two half-centuries and best score of 70.

In the T20 WC, he scored 98 runs at an average of 24.50, including knocks of 40 and 33 in close losses to South Africa and Bangladesh. Coming to the match, Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first. Knocks from Kusal Mendis (46 in 29 balls, with five fours), Charith Asalanka (46 in 21 balls, with a four and five sixes), Dhananjaya de Silva (34 in 26 balls, with three fours and a six) and Angelo Matthews (30* in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes) took Sri Lanka to 201/6 in their 20 overs.

Logan van Beek (2/45) was the top wicket-taker for the Netherlands. In the run-chase of 202 runs, Netherlands started off with a fine opening stand of 45 runs between Michael Levitt (31 in 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and Max O Dow'd (11 in eight balls, with a six) but then started to lose wickets at regular intervals. Skipper Scott Edwards (31 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six) tried to give a fight, but he did not get enough support. The Netherlands was skittled out for 118 runs in 16.4 overs.

Nuwan Thushara (3/24) was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka. Matheesha Pathirana (2/12) and Hasaranga (2/25) also dropped top spells with the ball. Asalanka took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

Sri Lanka has finished third in Group D with a win, two losses and a no result. They have three points in total. Netherlands has won one and lost three and bow out of the tournament along with SL with just two points. South Africa (eight points) and Bangladesh (six points) move to Super Eights from this group. (ANI)

