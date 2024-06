Kylian Mbappé's Injury Throws France's Euro Hopes in Doubt

Kylian Mbappé's participation in the European Championship is uncertain following a facial injury sustained during France's narrow 1-0 victory against Austria.

A collision with Austria's Kevin Danso left Mbappé with a bloodied and swollen nose, raising serious concerns about his ability to continue in the tournament.

France's coach Didier Deschamps has yet to provide a definitive update, leaving fans and the team in suspense.

