Corey Conners Clinches Olympic Spot at U.S. Open Finale

Corey Conners nailed the fairway and green on the final hole of the U.S. Open, securing a crucial par at Pinehurst No. 2 and earning his spot in the Olympics for Canada for the second time.

The Official World Golf Ranking, updated after the U.S. Open, confirmed the 60 players for the men's competition at Le Golf National from August 1-4.

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, defending champion Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, and Collin Morikawa will also compete. Each country can send two players, four if all are within the top 15. Conners joins Nick Taylor for Canada after a dramatic finish. Adam Hadwin's rank was overtaken following his cut at Pinehurst.

Conners, unaware of the stakes during play, was relieved post-tap-in. "I guess it all worked out not knowing," he said.

Jon Rahm debuts for Spain, 29 players are forecasting their first Olympic appearance. Bryson DeChambeau, cut from Tokyo due to COVID-19, returns as an alternate following a successful U.S. Open.

The 60-man field includes six from LIV Golf, among them Rahm and David Puig from Spain, and others from Mexico, Poland, and Chile.

C.T. Pan of Taiwan qualifies for every Olympics since 2016. The Netherlands' Joost Luiten and Darius Van Driel are on the final list for Paris after relaxed national standards.

National Olympic Committees have until June 27 to confirm athletes, with 32 countries currently represented.

