Kuldeep Yadav in Contention for T20 World Cup Opener

Kuldeep Yadav is expected to be in the mix due to spin-friendly conditions in the Caribbean for India's T20 World Cup Super 8 opener against Afghanistan on Thursday.

Despite India's strategy of playing three pacers and two finger spinners in the league stage, Kuldeep may replace a pacer. Skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid observed his extended bowling session closely, envisioning his potential impact.

The Indian team trained vigorously, with all members present, including a focused Virat Kohli. There was a brief interruption due to a passing shower, but preparations continued earnestly.

