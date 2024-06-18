Kuldeep Yadav in Contention for T20 World Cup Opener
Kuldeep Yadav is being considered for India's T20 World Cup Super 8 opener against Afghanistan due to spin-friendly conditions in the Caribbean. Despite being benched during the league stages, Kuldeep may replace a pacer in the playing XI. Skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid observed his extended bowling session closely.
Kuldeep Yadav is expected to be in the mix due to spin-friendly conditions in the Caribbean for India's T20 World Cup Super 8 opener against Afghanistan on Thursday.
Despite India's strategy of playing three pacers and two finger spinners in the league stage, Kuldeep may replace a pacer. Skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid observed his extended bowling session closely, envisioning his potential impact.
The Indian team trained vigorously, with all members present, including a focused Virat Kohli. There was a brief interruption due to a passing shower, but preparations continued earnestly.
