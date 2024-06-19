Michael Johnson Launches Grand Slam Track League Revolutionizing Track and Field
Michael Johnson is launching the Grand Slam Track league to bring top track and field athletes together four times a year, competing for $12.6 million in prize money. The league, beginning next April, aims to increase TV coverage and financial incentives for athletes, with world-record hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone already on board.
- Country:
- United States
Track and field legend Michael Johnson is spearheading a new league, Grand Slam Track, set to assemble nearly 100 elite athletes to compete for $12.6 million over its inaugural season.
Scheduled to begin next April, the league promises four major events - one in Los Angeles, a second in another American city, and two international locations.
The league has already signed world-record hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, boosting its profile a year before its official launch. Johnson's vision addresses the industry's lack of financial incentives and aims to bring marquee athletes into more head-to-head matchups.
