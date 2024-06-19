Left Menu

Michael Johnson Launches Grand Slam Track League Revolutionizing Track and Field

Michael Johnson is launching the Grand Slam Track league to bring top track and field athletes together four times a year, competing for $12.6 million in prize money. The league, beginning next April, aims to increase TV coverage and financial incentives for athletes, with world-record hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone already on board.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2024 09:19 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 09:19 IST
Michael Johnson Launches Grand Slam Track League Revolutionizing Track and Field
  • Country:
  • United States

Track and field legend Michael Johnson is spearheading a new league, Grand Slam Track, set to assemble nearly 100 elite athletes to compete for $12.6 million over its inaugural season.

Scheduled to begin next April, the league promises four major events - one in Los Angeles, a second in another American city, and two international locations.

The league has already signed world-record hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, boosting its profile a year before its official launch. Johnson's vision addresses the industry's lack of financial incentives and aims to bring marquee athletes into more head-to-head matchups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024