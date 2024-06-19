Left Menu

Epic Clash: Italy vs. Spain in Euro 2024 Showdown

Defending champions Italy are set to face Spain in a highly anticipated Euro 2024 match. Spain leads Group B after impressive wins by both teams. Key players return from injuries, and the match history adds an extra layer of excitement to this crucial game.

PTI | Dusseldorf | Updated: 19-06-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 16:49 IST
Gelsenkirchen is set to host one of the most eagerly awaited encounters of Euro 2024 as defending champions Italy prepare to take on Spain. Spain currently tops Group B on goal difference after both teams secured victories in their opening fixtures, with Croatia and Albania rounding out the group.

In their prior matches, Italy narrowly avoided an upset against Albania thanks to a record-setting goal by Nedim Bajrami just 23 seconds in, ultimately securing a 2-1 comeback win. Spain, in contrast, sailed through their game with a 3-0 triumph over World Cup semi-finalist Croatia.

Spain and Italy share a rich rivalry, having met in five consecutive European Championships. With both teams eyeing the prestigious title, expect an epic showdown filled with historical significance and high stakes.

