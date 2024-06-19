Left Menu

Thrilling Draw Between Croatia and Albania at Euro 2024

In the first competitive match between Croatia and Albania at Euro 2024, both teams ended with a 2-2 draw. Albania struck first, but Croatia quickly responded. The game saw a dramatic own goal and a late equalizer, leaving both teams in a tough spot in Group B.

Updated: 19-06-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:50 IST
In a gripping encounter at Euro 2024, Croatia and Albania played to a thrilling 2-2 draw on Wednesday, marking the first-ever competitive match between the two Balkan nations.

Albania's Qazim Laci set the early pace, heading in a cross from the right in the 11th minute to give Albania a surprising lead. However, Croatia's persistence paid off when Andrej Kramaric found the net about halfway through the second half. Just two minutes later, an own goal by Klaus Gjasula turned the tables in Croatia's favor at 2-1.

The drama peaked in extra-time when Gjasula redeemed himself by scoring the equalizer for Albania, leaving both teams in a precarious situation in Group B after their earlier losses to Spain and Italy. This result complicates their respective paths to the next stage of the tournament.

