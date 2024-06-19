Thrilling Draw Between Croatia and Albania at Euro 2024

In a gripping encounter at Euro 2024, Croatia and Albania played to a thrilling 2-2 draw on Wednesday, marking the first-ever competitive match between the two Balkan nations.

Albania's Qazim Laci set the early pace, heading in a cross from the right in the 11th minute to give Albania a surprising lead. However, Croatia's persistence paid off when Andrej Kramaric found the net about halfway through the second half. Just two minutes later, an own goal by Klaus Gjasula turned the tables in Croatia's favor at 2-1.

The drama peaked in extra-time when Gjasula redeemed himself by scoring the equalizer for Albania, leaving both teams in a precarious situation in Group B after their earlier losses to Spain and Italy. This result complicates their respective paths to the next stage of the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)