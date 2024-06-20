Kylian Mbappé's Road to Recovery: Hope for Euro 2024

Kylian Mbappé made a return to light training on Wednesday, with a bandage covering his broken nose. This was the first public appearance by the France superstar since his significant injury in the European Championship.

In a social media post earlier, Mbappé hinted at his resilient mindset, stating, 'Without risks, there are no victories.' The Real Madrid-bound player had undergone further tests on his nose injury, sustained during France's 1-0 win over Austria on Monday.

Mbappé joined a late-afternoon practice session at the Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn. He was initially seen training alone with a ball before interacting with France coach Didier Deschamps and later participating in a shooting drill.

France's next match is against the Netherlands on Friday, but it's yet to be confirmed if Mbappé will play. Teammates Adrien Rabiot and William Saliba provided updates, with Rabiot noting that a fractured nose is manageable and Saliba suggesting that Mbappé felt better.

Mbappé's injury occurred after a collision with Austria defender Kevin Danso, resulting in a bleeding, swollen nose. The team noted that if he continues to play in the tournament, he will wear a protective face mask.

Comparisons were made to similar injuries among fellow athletes, like Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who returned to play soon after a similar incident. Given France's win and potential advancement to the knockout stage, there's widespread hope Mbappé will quickly rejoin the team.

However, the exact timeline for Mbappé's return remains unclear. Adrien Rabiot emphasized the challenge of playing without their captain but also expressed confidence in the squad's depth. Olivier Giroud and Randal Kolo Muani are considered potential replacements as the team adapts to Mbappé's temporary absence.

