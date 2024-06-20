Hockey India Announce Core Group for Pre-Olympic Camp
Hockey India announced a 27-member core group for a pre-Olympic national camp. The camp, set for June 21 to July 8, includes goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards. India's team, aiming for the Paris 2024 Olympics, returned to the camp following their successful FIH Hockey Pro League outing.
Hockey India on Thursday officially revealed a list of 27 core probables for the upcoming pre-Olympic national camp. The camp, scheduled from June 21 to July 8 at the SAI centre, underscores the federation's confidence in its seasoned performers.
India, drawn in a challenging Pool B for the Paris 2024 Olympics, will face formidable opponents like Belgium, Argentina, New Zealand, Australia, and Ireland. The Tokyo bronze medalists will commence their campaign against New Zealand on July 27.
The Indian squad returns to the camp following an impressive stint in the FIH Hockey Pro League, where they currently rank fourth with 24 points out of 16 matches. Notable inclusions cover all positions, from goalkeepers to forwards, aiming to sharpen skills ahead of the Olympic showdown.
