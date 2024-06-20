Left Menu

Uganda Cricket Captain Brian Masaba Steps Down After T20 World Cup

Uganda's cricket captain, Brian Masaba, has stepped down from his position after leading his team for five years and through the ongoing T20 World Cup. Despite limited opportunities, Masaba achieved notable milestones, including taking five wickets in the current tournament. He expressed gratitude for the leadership experience.

Updated: 20-06-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 14:59 IST
Brian Masaba
  • Country:
  • Uganda

In a significant move for Uganda cricket, captain Brian Masaba has announced his resignation after a commendable five-year tenure, which included participation in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the Americas.

Masaba's leadership culminated in a respectable performance, though Uganda managed just one win, finishing fourth in Group C.

During his career, Masaba demonstrated versatile bowling skills, claiming 24 wickets in 63 T20Is, and accumulated 439 runs. His recent performance included a notable spell against the West Indies, taking two wickets.

Expressing deep reflection, Masaba said, "Stepping down is a decision I've been contemplating for some time." He expressed pride in leading Uganda, stating, "It's the biggest honour of my life to lead my country."

Reflecting on his journey, Masaba acknowledged the lessons in leadership and sacrifice that will remain with him forever. His departure marks the end of an era for Uganda cricket.

Empowering Educators: The Role of VR in Teacher Training for Suspected Child Sexual Abuse

Navigating the Rollercoaster of Commodity Markets: Insights and Policies for the Future

Collaborations for Urban Challenges: Lisbon’s Approach to Affordable Housing through Public-Private Partnerships

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

