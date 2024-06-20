Uganda Cricket Captain Brian Masaba Steps Down After T20 World Cup

In a significant move for Uganda cricket, captain Brian Masaba has announced his resignation after a commendable five-year tenure, which included participation in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the Americas.

Masaba's leadership culminated in a respectable performance, though Uganda managed just one win, finishing fourth in Group C.

During his career, Masaba demonstrated versatile bowling skills, claiming 24 wickets in 63 T20Is, and accumulated 439 runs. His recent performance included a notable spell against the West Indies, taking two wickets.

Expressing deep reflection, Masaba said, "Stepping down is a decision I've been contemplating for some time." He expressed pride in leading Uganda, stating, "It's the biggest honour of my life to lead my country."

Reflecting on his journey, Masaba acknowledged the lessons in leadership and sacrifice that will remain with him forever. His departure marks the end of an era for Uganda cricket.

