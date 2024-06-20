Left Menu

Chennai in Race to Host Prestigious World Chess Championship

A two-member FIDE team will inspect Chennai, Delhi, and Singapore as potential hosts for the World Chess Championship. Chennai’s bid is backed by Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. The event, between Ding Liren and Dommaraju Gukesh, is set for November 20 to December 15.

A two-member team from the International Chess Federation (FIDE) is set to arrive on Friday to inspect potential venues for the World Championship.

Reliable sources have confirmed that FIDE's Planning and Development Commission Secretary, Kermen Goryaeva, and Head of PR, Anna Volkova, will be overseeing the inspection.

Chennai, along with Delhi and Singapore, is in the race to host the championship. Delhi's bid comes from the All India Chess Federation (AICF), whereas Chennai's bid is backed by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

The World Championship duel is scheduled from November 20 to December 15, featuring defending champion Grandmaster Ding Liren of China and India's GM Dommaraju Gukesh.

Gukesh, an 18-year-old prodigy, qualified by clinching victory at the Candidates Tournament in Toronto with a score of 9/14, outpacing competitors like Hikaru Nakamura, Ian Nepomniachtchi, and Fabiano Caruana.

Meanwhile, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi finished fifth and sixth, respectively, at the tournament.

Ding Liren has confirmed his participation in the highly anticipated event, sources revealed.

