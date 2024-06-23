Super Soccer Saturday: Euro 2024 Updates and Highlights

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Georgia hold Czechs to 1-1 draw

European Championship newcomers Georgia took their first point of the tournament in a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic on Saturday that left both teams probably needing to win their final Group F game to stand any chance of advancing. Georges Mikautadze converted a stoppage-time penalty at the end of the first half to put Georgia ahead but Patrik Schick equalised in the 59th minute when the ball rebounded off the far post and on to his chest from Ondrej Lingr's glancing header from a corner.

Soccer-Portugal coast into Euro 2024 last-16 with 3-0 victory over Turkey

Bernardo Silva's first goal at a major tournament, a calamitous own goal from Samet Akaydin and a Bruno Fernandes tap-in gave Portugal a comfortable 3-0 win over Turkey on Saturday to guarantee qualification for the last 16 as Group F winners. Silva gave Portugal the lead in the 21st minute, rifling home after Nuno Mendes' cross deflected kindly into his path before Akaydin failed to look and passed the ball beyond onrushing goalkeeper Altay Bayindir seven minutes later.

Soccer-Brilliant Belgium back on track with 2-0 win over Romania

A goal by Youri Tielemans after 73 seconds and a late one for Kevin De Bruyne gave Belgium a 2-0 win over Romania in an incredible, action-packed game on Saturday that set up a final round showdown with all four teams in Group E on three points. It was a Euro 2024 Saturday night special played in an astonishing atmosphere in Cologne, with the only mystery being how there were only two goals.

Soccer-Uruguay coach Bielsa confident Copa America will show his side's quality

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa believes the Copa America is the ideal tournament to showcase his side's level of play ahead of their debut against Panama on Sunday. The Argentine, who took over last year following the departure of Diego Alonso, has overseen a huge improvement in the Uruguayan side, who overcame Argentina and Brazil in the World Cup qualifiers and beat Mexico in a friendly earlier this month.

Soccer-Slick Spain keen to maintain momentum against Albania

Impressive Spain have secured top spot in Group B and a place in the last 16 of Euro 2024 but they will not be taking their foot off the gas against Albania in Duesseldorf on Monday.

While coach Luis de la Fuente has the luxury of being able to rest players for the final group game, he will also want to maintain the momentum Spain have built up.

Soccer-De Bruyne leads from front to get Belgium firing again

Belgium's fearsome forward line needed only 73 seconds to finally come alive at Euro 2024 on Saturday but almost 80 minutes later they were still trying to deliver the knockout blow on Romania. Then the masterful Kevin De Bruyne took matters into his own hands with his 28th goal for his country to totally change the feel of the night.

Drew Thorpe earns first career win, White Sox down Tigers

Drew Thorpe pitched six scoreless innings and notched his first career win as the Chicago White Sox topped the host Detroit Tigers, 5-1, on Saturday afternoon. Thorpe (1-1) gave up two hits and walked four while striking out five. Thorpe, who was making his third career start, gave up eight runs in 3 1/3 innings to Arizona in his previous outing on Sunday.

MLB roundup: Angels prevail in reunion with Shohei Ohtani

Taylor Ward delivered a tiebreaking single in the top of the 10th inning as the Los Angeles Angels notched a 3-2 victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in the opener of a two-game set. The Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hit a massive two-run homer and reached base four times in his first game against his former team, but his 455-foot blast accounted for all of his team's runs. Ohtani had two of the Dodgers' five hits. Ward had two of his team's four hits as the Angels snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Dodgers.

Russian sports minister says world sport suffering from absence of country's athletes

Russia's sports minister was quoted as saying on Saturday that his country's athletes - mostly barred from the Paris Olympics - would soon take part in more competitions because international fixtures were suffering from their absence. "I am sure that the number of competitions in which our athletes take part will soon be on the rise," Interfax news agency quoted Mikhail Degtyarev as saying after a meeting of sports ministers alongside the BRICS Games - a sporting event featuring competitors from member-states of the economic grouping.

Phillies LHP Cristopher Sanchez agrees to 4-year extension

Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sanchez agreed to a four-year contract extension on Saturday that runs through 2028 with club options for 2029 and 2030. Sanchez's new contract begins in 2025, with the team buying out his arbitration years.

