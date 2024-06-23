Afghanistan Stuns Australia with Historic T20 World Cup Win

In a thrilling T20 World Cup encounter, Afghanistan pulled off a 21-run victory against Australia, marking one of the most memorable days in Afghan cricket history.

Gulbadin Naib's exceptional four-wicket haul trumped Pat Cummins' hat-trick, as Afghanistan bowled out the Australian side for 127 runs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran laid a strong foundation with a notable 118-run partnership, leading to a challenging total, which the Afghan bowlers efficiently defended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)