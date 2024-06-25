Left Menu

Afghanistan Secures Semifinal Spot in Rain-Hit T20 World Cup Game

Afghanistan reached the semifinals of the T20 World Cup by defeating Bangladesh in a rain-affected match. Afghanistan's 115 for 5 in 20 overs outdid Bangladesh's revised target of 114. They won by eight runs and will face South Africa on June 27 in the semifinals.

PTI | Kingstown | Updated: 25-06-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 10:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

In a thrilling, rain-interrupted contest, Afghanistan clinched a semifinal berth in the T20 World Cup by overcoming Bangladesh by eight runs. The final Super 8 game saw frequent rain delays, cutting the match to 19 overs a side.

Afghanistan posted a total of 115 for 5, dominated by Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 43. Despite Litton Das's unbeaten 54 for Bangladesh, Rashid Khan's 4/23 helped restrict the opponents to 105 all out in 17.5 overs.

The result also dashed the slim hopes of former champions Australia, who were relying on a Bangladesh win. Afghanistan will now face South Africa in the semifinals on June 27.

