Afghanistan Secures Semifinal Spot in Rain-Hit T20 World Cup Game
Afghanistan reached the semifinals of the T20 World Cup by defeating Bangladesh in a rain-affected match. Afghanistan's 115 for 5 in 20 overs outdid Bangladesh's revised target of 114. They won by eight runs and will face South Africa on June 27 in the semifinals.
- Country:
- Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
In a thrilling, rain-interrupted contest, Afghanistan clinched a semifinal berth in the T20 World Cup by overcoming Bangladesh by eight runs. The final Super 8 game saw frequent rain delays, cutting the match to 19 overs a side.
Afghanistan posted a total of 115 for 5, dominated by Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 43. Despite Litton Das's unbeaten 54 for Bangladesh, Rashid Khan's 4/23 helped restrict the opponents to 105 all out in 17.5 overs.
The result also dashed the slim hopes of former champions Australia, who were relying on a Bangladesh win. Afghanistan will now face South Africa in the semifinals on June 27.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sonia Gandhi Meets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina: Strengthening India-Bangladesh Ties
South Africa Battles Bangladesh in Crucial T20 World Cup Match
Bangladesh Bowlers Dominate South Africa in T20 World Cup Group D Clash
South Africa Edges Bangladesh in Nail-Biting T20 World Cup Clash
Contentious ICC Rule Costs Bangladesh Crucial Match