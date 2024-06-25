Historic Triumph: Afghanistan's Gritty Road to T20 World Cup Semifinal

In an astonishing feat, Afghanistan, spearheaded by the indomitable Rashid Khan, made history by advancing to their first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal. They clinched an eight-run triumph over Bangladesh in a rain-affected Super 8 clash, adding a golden chapter to their cricket saga.

This monumental win saw Afghanistan eliminate the reigning champions Australia, setting the stage for a semifinal showdown against South Africa on June 27. Afghanistan, opting to bat, struggled to 115/5, with Bangladesh's bowlers exploiting the tricky pitch. The match, curtailed to 19 overs per side due to rain, set Bangladesh a revised target of 114 runs.

The bowling heroes, Rashid with 4/23 and Naveen-ul-Haq with 4/26, steered Afghanistan to a historic success, defending the low score as Bangladesh were bowled out for 105 in 17.5 overs. Afghanistan's spirited bowling highlighted their rise to international prominence since 2017 despite numerous adversities.

