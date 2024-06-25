Left Menu

Historic Triumph: Afghanistan's Gritty Road to T20 World Cup Semifinal

Afghanistan, led by Rashid Khan, secured their maiden T20 World Cup semifinal berth with an eight-run win over Bangladesh in a rain-affected Super 8 match. The victory knocked out 2021 champions Australia. Afghanistan will now face South Africa in the semifinals on June 27. Despite challenging conditions, Afghanistan's bowlers delivered an exceptional performance.

In an astonishing feat, Afghanistan, spearheaded by the indomitable Rashid Khan, made history by advancing to their first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal. They clinched an eight-run triumph over Bangladesh in a rain-affected Super 8 clash, adding a golden chapter to their cricket saga.

This monumental win saw Afghanistan eliminate the reigning champions Australia, setting the stage for a semifinal showdown against South Africa on June 27. Afghanistan, opting to bat, struggled to 115/5, with Bangladesh's bowlers exploiting the tricky pitch. The match, curtailed to 19 overs per side due to rain, set Bangladesh a revised target of 114 runs.

The bowling heroes, Rashid with 4/23 and Naveen-ul-Haq with 4/26, steered Afghanistan to a historic success, defending the low score as Bangladesh were bowled out for 105 in 17.5 overs. Afghanistan's spirited bowling highlighted their rise to international prominence since 2017 despite numerous adversities.

