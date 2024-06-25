ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced that Chris Gaffaney and Rodney Tucker will umpire in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 second semi-final between unbeaten India and reigning champions England in Guyana on June 27. Reigning champions England booked their place in the final four with a 10-wicket win against co-hosts USA, while India put the finishing touches to a perfect Super 8s stage with a 24-run win over Australia.

Joel Wilson will be the TV Umpire for a re-run of the 2022 semi-final, which saw England come out on top, with Paul Reiffel in place as the fourth umpire in Guyana on 27 June. Meanwhile, Richard Illingworth and Nitin Menon will be on the on-field umpires when Afghanistan make history by playing in their first T20 World Cup semi-final.

An eight-run win against Bangladesh, via DLS, secured safe passage from the Super 8s at Australia's expense. They will play South Africa in Trinidad on Wednesday (local time) with a place in Saturday's final on the line.

South Africa are looking to secure a maiden ICC Men's T20 World Cup final appearance. Richard Kettleborough will be the TV Umpire, with Ahsan Raza in place as the Fourth Umpire. Meanwhile, unbeaten India ensured their spot in the semis with an impressive victory over Australia on Monday and will take on Jos Buttler's side in a rematch of their one-sided contest at the most recent T20 World Cup in Australia two years ago.

England cruised to a 10-wicket triumph over India at the Adelaide Oval on that occasion on their way to a second Men's T20 World Cup title. South Africa finished the Super Eight stage at the top of Group 2 and the Proteas will look to maintain their unbeaten status at the tournament when they take on Afghanistan, who booked their place in the final four when they overcame Bangladesh's fight in the final game of the Super Eights in St Vincent. (ANI)

