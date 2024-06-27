Left Menu

Kapil Dev Hails Jasprit Bumrah as Superior Bowler in T20 World Cup

Kapil Dev, former India all-rounder, praises Jasprit Bumrah, stating he is '1000 times better' than himself at his prime. Bumrah is excelling in the T20 World Cup with 11 wickets and an economy of 4.08. Kapil commends the improved fitness and hard work of the current Indian cricket team.

Updated: 27-06-2024 16:12 IST
Kapil Dev
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev recently praised current fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, claiming Bumrah is '1000 times better' than he was during his prime. Bumrah has been outstanding in the T20 World Cup, securing 11 wickets at an impressive economy of 4.08.

Speaking to 'PTI Videos', Kapil Dev highlighted the superior skill of the younger generation of cricketers. 'These young boys are far better than us. We had more experience, but they are better,' he noted.

Bumrah's impressive stats include 159 wickets in 26 Tests with an economy under three and 149 wickets from 89 ODIs. Kapil, who ended his career with a then-world record of 434 Test wickets, commended the current team's fitness and hard work.

