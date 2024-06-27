Kapil Dev Hails Jasprit Bumrah as Superior Bowler in T20 World Cup

Former Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev recently praised current fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, claiming Bumrah is '1000 times better' than he was during his prime. Bumrah has been outstanding in the T20 World Cup, securing 11 wickets at an impressive economy of 4.08.

Speaking to 'PTI Videos', Kapil Dev highlighted the superior skill of the younger generation of cricketers. 'These young boys are far better than us. We had more experience, but they are better,' he noted.

Bumrah's impressive stats include 159 wickets in 26 Tests with an economy under three and 149 wickets from 89 ODIs. Kapil, who ended his career with a then-world record of 434 Test wickets, commended the current team's fitness and hard work.

