Spain's Nacho Joins Al-Qadsiah: A New Chapter in Saudi Pro League

Spain defender Nacho has moved from Real Madrid to Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League after 23 years at the club. Nacho, who won multiple titles with Real Madrid, will join the Khobar-based team following Spain's Euro 2024 campaign.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:17 IST
Spain defender Nacho became the latest big name in European soccer to move to the Saudi Pro League, joining newly-promoted Al-Qadsiah after a 23-year stay at Real Madrid. Khobar-based Al-Qadsiah, who won the Saudi First Division League in 2023-24 to move up to the top flight, announced Nacho's signing on Thursday.

The 34-year-old joined Real in 2001 as a youth player and debuted for their first team in 2011. He won six Champions League titles at the Santiago Bernabeu as well as four LaLiga crowns and two Copa del Reys. Nacho will join his new club after Spain's Euro 2024 campaign.

