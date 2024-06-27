Left Menu

Olympians Endorse Evocus Hydration I.V. for Peak Performance

Many top Olympians, including Tulika Maan and Hardik Singh Rai, endorse Evocus Hydration I.V. for its superior hydration qualities, natural ingredients, and performance benefits. The new product from AV Organics offers a blend of essential vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes, ensuring peak performance and recovery for athletes.

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:20 IST
Olympians Endorse Evocus Hydration I.V. for Peak Performance
World Olympics Day witnessed the grand introduction of an elite hydration partner: Evocus Hydration I.V. Recommended by 27 Olympians, including Tulika Maan and Hardik Singh Rai, this hydration formula promises unparalleled hydration, natural ingredients, and performance benefits.

Aakash Vaghela, Founder and MD of Evocus, expressed elation at the launch, stating, "We are honored to have Olympians endorse Evocus Hydration I.V. for their demanding training schedules. The formula represents a commitment to excellence in hydration technology."

With zero processed sugar, calories, or caffeine, Evocus Hydration I.V. emerges as a leading choice for athletes, offering essential vitamins and minerals in delightful flavors. Now available on the Evocus website and major e-commerce platforms.

