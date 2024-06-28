England's Collapse: Indian Bowlers Dominate

England's batting lineup crumbled under pressure in a high-stakes T20 match against India, as they were bundled out for a paltry 103 runs in just 16.4 overs. Top-notch performances by Indian bowlers Axar Patel (3/23), Kuldeep Yadav (3/19), and Jasprit Bumrah (2/12) decimated the English batting order.

The fall of wickets began with Philip Salt's dismissal for just 5 runs, setting the tone for a series of quick wickets. Jos Buttler managed a brief resistance with his 23-run knock, but it was not enough to stabilize the innings as Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow fell for 8 and 0, respectively.

Further dismissals by Kuldeep Yadav and disciplined bowling from the entire Indian bowling unit ensured a significant collapse, leaving England at a desperate 103 all out. The match highlighted India's bowling strength and England's vulnerabilities under pressure.

