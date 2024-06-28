Left Menu

England's Collapse: Indian Bowlers Dominate

England's batting lineup collapsed in a T20 match against India, being bowled out for 103 in 16.4 overs. Outstanding performances by Indian bowlers Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah led to early dismissals. The fall of wickets began at 26 and continued rapidly, leaving England struggling.

PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 28-06-2024 02:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 02:07 IST
England's batting lineup crumbled under pressure in a high-stakes T20 match against India, as they were bundled out for a paltry 103 runs in just 16.4 overs. Top-notch performances by Indian bowlers Axar Patel (3/23), Kuldeep Yadav (3/19), and Jasprit Bumrah (2/12) decimated the English batting order.

The fall of wickets began with Philip Salt's dismissal for just 5 runs, setting the tone for a series of quick wickets. Jos Buttler managed a brief resistance with his 23-run knock, but it was not enough to stabilize the innings as Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow fell for 8 and 0, respectively.

Further dismissals by Kuldeep Yadav and disciplined bowling from the entire Indian bowling unit ensured a significant collapse, leaving England at a desperate 103 all out. The match highlighted India's bowling strength and England's vulnerabilities under pressure.

